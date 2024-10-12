Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.36 Million Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 100.0% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $1,355,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 104.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $17,468,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 528,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after buying an additional 138,889 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.43.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.57. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,209,562.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,209,562.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,556 shares of company stock worth $2,519,367 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.