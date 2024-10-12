Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RITM. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth $53,025,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,815,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 378,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the third quarter worth $4,112,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 725.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 347,499 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 261.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 360,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 260,454 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

