Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.92. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,356 shares in the company, valued at $18,484,628.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,908,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,356 shares in the company, valued at $18,484,628.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,076. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

