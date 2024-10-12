Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $46.85 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.