Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 4,000 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth approximately $670,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth $6,823,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at $535,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 31,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 182,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 18,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE CWT opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $29,365.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,157.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,220 shares of company stock worth $119,503 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

