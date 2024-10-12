Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 5,000 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 915,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,997,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,170,000 after acquiring an additional 91,022 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 142.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 22.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

KRC opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $352,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

