Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 9,500 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vontier by 12.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,011,000 after purchasing an additional 277,389 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Vontier by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,541,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,078,000 after purchasing an additional 227,388 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,943,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,252,000 after acquiring an additional 44,254 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,716,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,584,000 after acquiring an additional 61,526 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 24.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,695,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,898,000 after acquiring an additional 329,191 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Performance

Vontier stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Argus cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

