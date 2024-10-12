Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 240.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kyndryl by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,520 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KD opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.63. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

