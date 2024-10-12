Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,798 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,982,000 after buying an additional 103,018 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,696,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,977 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,691,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,042,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $336.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.10. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $337.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.55.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

