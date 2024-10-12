Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HASI. Baird R W upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. The company had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

