HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,979 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 56.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

NYSE:HDB opened at $60.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

