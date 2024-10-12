Head-To-Head Comparison: RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) vs. Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy -4.79% -5.34% -4.39% RESAAS Services -360.29% N/A -333.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scienjoy and RESAAS Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $206.32 million 0.18 -$4.34 million ($0.25) -3.92 RESAAS Services $300,000.00 68.88 -$1.67 million ($0.02) -12.92

Volatility and Risk

RESAAS Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scienjoy. RESAAS Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Scienjoy has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Scienjoy and RESAAS Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scienjoy presently has a consensus price target of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,196.15%. Given Scienjoy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Summary

Scienjoy beats RESAAS Services on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. The company serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

