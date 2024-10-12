Head-To-Head Review: Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) versus GAP (NYSE:GAP)

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) and GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of GAP shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Abercrombie & Fitch shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of GAP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Abercrombie & Fitch and GAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abercrombie & Fitch 10.76% 47.35% 16.88% GAP 5.05% 28.89% 6.92%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abercrombie & Fitch $4.28 billion 1.79 $328.12 million $9.44 15.86 GAP $14.89 billion 0.55 $502.00 million $2.02 10.79

This table compares Abercrombie & Fitch and GAP”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GAP has higher revenue and earnings than Abercrombie & Fitch. GAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abercrombie & Fitch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Abercrombie & Fitch has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAP has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Abercrombie & Fitch and GAP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abercrombie & Fitch 0 3 4 0 2.57 GAP 0 3 0 0 2.00

Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus target price of $176.71, suggesting a potential upside of 18.03%. GAP has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.85%. Given GAP’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GAP is more favorable than Abercrombie & Fitch.

Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch beats GAP on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands. It sells products through its stores, various wholesale. franchise, and licensing arrangements, as well as e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

