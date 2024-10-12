Head-To-Head Review: Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) & Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)

Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF – Get Free Report) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Get Oxurion alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Oxurion and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxurion N/A N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -66.45% -46.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oxurion and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxurion 0 0 0 0 N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 10 2 3.17

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus target price of $25.38, suggesting a potential upside of 369.04%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Oxurion.

11.1% of Oxurion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxurion and Mind Medicine (MindMed)”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxurion N/A N/A N/A ($1.45) -0.12 Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$95.73 million ($2.94) -1.84

Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxurion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats Oxurion on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxurion

(Get Free Report)

Oxurion NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of eye diseases in Belgium and internationally. Its lead product is JETREA for the treatment of vitreomacular adhesion/vitreomacular traction. The company also develops THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME); and THR-687, an integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DME. Oxurion NV has collaboration agreements with Bicycle Therapeutics and Galapagos NV. The company was formerly known as ThromboGenics NV and changed its name to Oxurion NV in September 2018. Oxurion NV was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxurion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.