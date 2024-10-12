Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $3,557,154.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,171,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,488,571.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

NYSE HLX opened at $10.74 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Further Reading

