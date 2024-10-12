Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.
Several brokerages have recently commented on HFWA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
NASDAQ HFWA opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70.
Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.27 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.02%.
Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
