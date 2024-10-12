Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Hertz Global Stock Performance
NYSE:HTZ opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $938.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.02.
Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion.
About Hertz Global
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
