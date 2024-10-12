Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stock Holdings Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 104.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 263,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,047,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 356.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 219,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 171,435 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 131,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 103,721 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 33,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $33.96.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.84%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

