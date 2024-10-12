Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.99. 9,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,388,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Hillstream BioPharma Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $34.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.

Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

