Howard Hughes (NYSEARCA:HHH) Shares Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSEARCA:HHH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.94 and last traded at $76.92. 94,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 292,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.74.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.