Hsbc Global Res Upgrades Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) to “Hold”

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcadium Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Arcadium Lithium Price Performance

Arcadium Lithium stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Arcadium Lithium has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.63 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

