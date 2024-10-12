Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after buying an additional 918,808 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 922,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,984,000 after acquiring an additional 322,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hubbell by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,970,000 after acquiring an additional 291,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 16.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,989,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,691,000 after purchasing an additional 137,179 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.13.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock opened at $456.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $457.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.07%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

