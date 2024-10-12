hVIVO (LON:HVO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.25 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 26.70 ($0.35). hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 27.30 ($0.36), with a volume of 10,117,770 shares trading hands.

hVIVO Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £185.74 million, a P/E ratio of 910.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cathal Friel sold 21,159,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £6,136,161.04 ($8,030,573.28). 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About hVIVO

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

