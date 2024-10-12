IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Raised by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 38.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $211.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.29.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

