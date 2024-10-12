Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

ILMN stock opened at $145.54 on Friday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $148.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,505,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,528 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Illumina by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $787,725,000 after buying an additional 460,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Illumina by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $317,267,000 after buying an additional 204,043 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Illumina by 41.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $378,111,000 after buying an additional 801,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 462.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

