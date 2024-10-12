Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Infosys by 26.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 400,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 83,648 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 347,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 58,633 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Infosys by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Infosys in the third quarter worth about $12,620,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Infosys in the third quarter worth about $283,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFY stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

