Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.78. 262 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 4.64% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (XTAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.