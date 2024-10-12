Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

BATS PFEB opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

