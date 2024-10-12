Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Acquires 142 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 142 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £200.22 ($262.03).

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 132 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £198 ($259.13).

On Tuesday, August 13th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 96 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($196.00).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

LON SBRE opened at GBX 141 ($1.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £350.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,175.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 138 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 157.97.

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.88) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.