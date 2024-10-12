Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Acquires 142 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 142 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £200.22 ($262.03).
Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 132 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £198 ($259.13).
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 96 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($196.00).
LON SBRE opened at GBX 141 ($1.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £350.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,175.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 138 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 157.97.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.88) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
