Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Insperity were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 164.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Insperity by 264.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at $46,956,967.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, William Blair downgraded Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Insperity stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $119.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

