Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,168,000 after buying an additional 746,263 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,595,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,514,000 after acquiring an additional 606,507 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,494,000 after acquiring an additional 371,189 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,086,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 157.6% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,698.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

NTLA stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.77.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

