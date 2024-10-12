Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Inter Parfums worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.5 %

IPAR opened at $124.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.11 and its 200-day moving average is $123.63. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

About Inter Parfums

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

