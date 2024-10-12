InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives C$15.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.16.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.14. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.43 and a 1 year high of C$14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,900.00%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

