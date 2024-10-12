Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSJP opened at $23.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

