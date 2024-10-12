Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSPG. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $582,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares during the period.

Shares of RSPG opened at $81.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $600.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $86.59.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

