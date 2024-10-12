Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,320 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 21,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $50.65.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

