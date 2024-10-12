Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 139.8% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $352,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

XMMO opened at $123.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.39 and a 52 week high of $123.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.88. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.