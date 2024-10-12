Investors Purchase Large Volume of Advanced Micro Devices Call Options (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 777,162 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 24% compared to the typical daily volume of 626,899 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 436,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,674,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 155,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,524,000 after buying an additional 21,132 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $167.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $271.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.63 and a 200-day moving average of $157.79. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

