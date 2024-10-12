Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 61,786 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 12% compared to the typical daily volume of 55,317 call options.
Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $16.85.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.0803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
