Investors Purchase Large Volume of Merck & Co., Inc. Put Options (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 73,570 put options on the company. This is an increase of 145% compared to the typical daily volume of 30,053 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,385 shares during the period. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $109.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

