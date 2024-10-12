iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,696 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,585,000. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 67,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.86 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

