iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $63.28 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

