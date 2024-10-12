iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.91 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

