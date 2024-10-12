iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYDB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,013,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,049,000 after purchasing an additional 513,120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,039,000 after acquiring an additional 64,834 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 318,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 116,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,412,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

