iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

