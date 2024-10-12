iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 53,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $57.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.