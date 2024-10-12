iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$36.19 and last traded at C$36.15. Approximately 13,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 15,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.87.

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.48.

