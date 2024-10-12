iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 516.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 744.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 40,217 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:ITB opened at $123.72 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

