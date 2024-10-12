iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $47.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

