ITT (NYSE:ITT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $166.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ITT traded as high as $152.71 and last traded at $152.42, with a volume of 36298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.97.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ITT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covea Finance grew its stake in ITT by 18.7% during the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 254,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,095,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in ITT by 315.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 191.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in ITT by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.77.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

